Clarity for Feyenoord and PSV: RB Leipzig demand a hefty asking price for Lutsharel Geertruida

In the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf, Mike Verweij reveals RB Leipzig's asking price for Lutsharel Geertruida. Earlier this week it emerged that PSV had officially approached the Germans, but Feyenoord are now suddenly exploring the possibilities as well.

Leipzig want a hefty fee for the Rotterdam-born defender, who joined from Feyenoord in 2024. PSV want to keep funds back for defensive reinforcements, which is ultimately why they did not offer Myron Boadu a contract.

"PSV already have Alassane Pléa, Ricardo Pepi and Guus Til in attack, of course," Verweij explains. "In Eindhoven, Geertruida is being mentioned very emphatically as a reinforcement for the defence," he confirms.

He then says colleague Jeroen Kapteijns knows more about the situation surrounding the defender. "His arrival still seems a long way off, because PSV would prefer to take him on loan, while Leipzig are demanding a fee of twenty million euros."

Verweij makes clear that a transfer is not close at this stage. "Later in the transfer window it could still happen, but I don't think it will be done today."

Last season, Geertruida spent time on loan at Sunderland, who decided not to trigger the option to buy. He does not appear to be in Leipzig's plans and is free to look for another club.

According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV had already reached a personal agreement with the Netherlands international, but there is still no deal with the German club. Feyenoord Transfermarkt reports that Feyenoord have now also become aware of the situation and have approached Geertruida's entourage.