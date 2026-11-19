Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Corinthians ran riot overnight from Wednesday into Thursday. Clarence Seedorf's side claimed a win as surprising as it was emphatic: 4-0.

Corinthians' poor form was no secret. They had won just one of their previous 13 matches.

Seedorf oversaw that first win in some time on 31 October. In his first four matches in charge, Corinthians also drew twice and lost once.

Last night brought a second victory, against Botafogo, the club where Seedorf ended his playing career.

Advertisement Advertisement

And what a win: 4-0. Memphis Depay deserves much of the credit. The forward scored once and set up another for Corinthians.

Related Topics

The Netherlands' all-time leading scorer put Corinthians 2-0 up against Botafogo after just over half an hour, firing the ball home as he fell. Hakim Ziyech came on as a substitute for Botafogo.

It was his first league goal for Corinthians since March, ending an eight-month wait. Kaio César had given Corinthians the lead before Memphis struck.

Advertisement

Things got even better for Corinthians, and for Memphis and César in particular, when Memphis set up César for the third goal.

César was not done. In the 67th minute, the 22-year-old winger completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0. The win lifts Corinthians back above the relegation line.

Advertisement

There is little breathing room for Seedorf and his men, though. With three rounds of matches left, no fewer than three teams could push Corinthians back below the line.