City thwarts England's top clubs in a blockbuster deal

England’s top clubs are taking calculated steps to finalise their summer transfer targets early, and in this context, a new development has emerged that could reshape the midfield of one of the Premier League’s big clubs next season.

One of Nottingham Forest and England’s stars is attracting keen interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, though the latter appear to be the closest to securing the deal coveted by all the big clubs.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Manchester City are currently the frontrunners to seal a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson for around £65 million.

It confirmed that Pep Guardiola’s side are ahead of prominent rivals such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in this deal.

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Anderson, 23, has excelled over the past 18 months and has become one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders, making him a key target for City’s management during the summer transfer window.

Reports suggest the player has expressed a desire to move to City, which boosts the chances of the deal being completed soon.

City are looking to finalise the deal early, before the start of the 2026 World Cup, to avoid the player’s value rising should he shine for England, where he is expected to play a key role alongside Declan Rice in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans, according to the same website.

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Anderson received his first call-up to the England squad last August and had to wait until the following month to make his debut in a 2-0 win over Andorra in the World Cup qualifiers.