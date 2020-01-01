Chukwueze shines as Villarreal triumph over Deportivo Alaves

The Nigeria international was one of the stand-out performers as the Yellow Submarine clinched their ninth win of the season

Samuel Chukwueze was in action as secured a 2-1 victory against Deportivo in Saturday’s game.

The Super Eagles star featured prominently in his 20th league appearance this season as the Yellow Submarine clinched all three points at Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Chukwueze struck four shots, the most from any player in the encounter, with two hitting the target. He completed two dribbles to help his side claim their ninth win of the season.

Joselu cancelled out Carlos Bacca’s opener for the Yellow Submarine before Fernando Nino notched the winning goal late into the game.

The victory propelled Javier Calleja’s men to seventh spot on the league table after gathering 31 points from 21 games.

Chukwueze, who has four goals this season, will hope to be on the scoresheet when Villarreal face in a game on Wednesday.