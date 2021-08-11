Chukwueze missing as Villarreal start Dia for Uefa Super Cup clash against Chelsea
Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Villarreal dropped Samuel Chukwueze for the Uefa Super Cup final against Chelsea on Thursday but Senegal’s Boulaye Dia earned a spot in the Yellow Submarines’ starting XI.
The Super Eagles is apparently not fit to partake in the encounter at Belfast after undergoing a successful surgery on the quadriceps of his left leg at the end of May.
Chukwueze first picked up an injury during the Uefa Europa League semi-final clash against Arsenal on May 6 and it eventually ruled him out of the final against Manchester United which the Spanish club won 11-10 on penalties after settling for a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.
Editors' Picks
- 'Build a strong team and start preparing for ISL!' - Former East Bengal players urge Shree Cement to resolve issues
- BBC, MSN and now MNM: Where does Messi, Neymar, Mbappe rank in the history of football’s finest front threes?
- Sargent's big chance? Norwich move gives striker new opportunity to develop into USMNT star
- Don't cry for me, Barcelona! PSG providing Messi with the perfect stage for magician's final act
A few weeks ago, the 22-year-old signalled his returned to personal training with pictures of the sessions he partook in.