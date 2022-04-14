Chukwueze happy to turn 'bad night' around for Villarreal away to Bayern Munich

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze insists helping the team get past Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Uefa Champions League is one of the best moments of his life.

The Nigeria international was introduced in the 84th minute with the Spanish side trailing by a solitary goal on Tuesday night at Allianz Arena. However, four minutes later he found the back of the net to make the score 1-1 on the night and help the Yellow Submarine advance to the last the fourr with a 2-1 aggregate win.

The 22-year-old has since revealed what his coach Unai Emery said when he introduced him.

"[He told me] run! He just asked me to run. When you don’t have the ball, just run. That’s what he told me," Chukwueze told reporters.

"It [was] not a bad night, I think so. It wanted to be a bad night but unfortunately [for the night], it turned out well.

"I think it’s a very great moment. One of the best of my life. The best thing that happens in life is football. I’m so so happy and the team is happy and the fans... That means the goal means a lot to them."

The Super Eagles attacker then shed light on what came to his mind when Gerard Moreno passed the ball to him in a prime position with two minutes to go.

"I just wanted to hit it so it would enter. I didn’t waste any time. I just wanted to feel the moment," Chukwueze continued.

"I watched two hours of videos before this game. I’m just saying because throughout the week it was all about the video. It could be three or two hours. If you calculate it, it could be more."

After eliminating Bayern Munich, the Spanish outfit will now play Liverpool in the semi-finals. The English side went past Benfica in the last eight after a 6-4 aggregate win.

Another semi-final game will be between Real Madrid and the Premier League champions Manchester City.