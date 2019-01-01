Chukwueze fails to score in Villarreal's defeat to Levante

The Nigerian was on parade from start to finish but failed to score as the Frogs came from a goal down to silence the Yellow Submarine

Samuel Chukwueze failed to score as suffered a 2-1 defeat to in Friday’s outing.

Chukwueze began the season with a bang - getting a goal as the Yellow Submarine were forced to a 4-4 draw against Granada.

Roger Marti’s second-half brace powered the Frogs past the visitors who got their lone striker through Gerard Moreno.

Villarreal started the game well as Javier Calleja’s men took a third-minute lead with Moreno finishing off Karl Toko Ekambi’s cross.

Despite their dominance, the Estadio de la Ceramica giants through away several scoring opportunities with Ekambi the main culprit.

In the second half, Levante clawed their way back into the game to win thanks to Marti’s penalty goals. In the 68th minute, the Spaniard fired past Andres Fernandez after Ekambi fouled Enis Bardhi on the edge of his goal area.

Five minutes later, Marti sealed his brace after he was upended by goalkeeper Marti.

The game at Ciutat de was Chukwueze’s 28th Spanish top-flight outing. He is expected to lead Villareal’s frontline when they host in their next fixture.