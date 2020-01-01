Christian Atsu’s Newcastle United cruise to 4-1 FA Cup third round replay win over Rochdale

The Ghanaian wideman put in a good performance that ensured the Magpies made it into the next round of the cup tournament

Christian Atsu played from start to finish as comfortably saw off Rochdale 4-1 in the third-round replay of the at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

The Magpies had played out a 1-1 draw with the League One outfit at the Crown Oil Arena in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, with Atsu providing the assist for the in-form Miguel Almiron that afternoon.

It was the international’s fourth assist of the season in all competitions which is the most of any Newcastle player.

TEAM-NEWS 🚨



This is how we line-up for this evening's #EmiratesFACup Third Round replay at St. James' Park.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/nqtdqL6gQ1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 14, 2020

Steve Bruce’s men raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening 26 minutes this time, thanks to an Eoghan O'Connell own-goal, Matthew Longstaff and Almiron.

Atsu’s pass to Emil Krafth could have made it 4-0 in the 28th minute but the Swedish right-back played the ball over the bar.

28' Big chance to make it four as Atsu pulls it back for Krafth who scoops it over the bar from a very good position.



[3-0] #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 14, 2020

Joelinton did make it stick eight minutes to end before Michael Jordan Williams scored the consolation for the visitors in the 86th minute.

Newcastle have a date at home with Oxford United in the fourth round on January 25.