Choupo-Moting opens to Bayern Munich stay

The forward revealed he is enjoying his time at Allianz Arena and would not rule out the possibility of extending his contract with the club

Eric Choupo-Moting has stated he is open to continuing his stay with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich beyond the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old teamed up with the Bavarians last summer on one year contract after leaving French champions Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent two seasons.

The forward has since scored five goals and provided one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men.

Choupo-Moting has expressed his joy to be part of the Bavarians and would consider extending his stay with the club if the opportunity comes.

"It is a lot of fun to be part of this team. We work together very hard and have the ambition to be successful together. Besides that, it is an honour to play for Bayern. Is an extension possible? Of course,” Choupo-Moting told Goal.

The Cameroon international made a surprise move to PSG after leaving Stoke City following their relegation to the Championship in 2018.

The forward made a significant contribution to the Parisians, including scoring the match-winning goal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Atalanta and also featured prominently as the club reached the final of the tournament in 2020.

Choupo-Moting revealed he enjoyed his time at Parc des Princes but chose not to renew his contract as he aimed to return to Germany, where he was born.

"I wasn't totally surprised. Of course our ways parted after I moved to Schalke but Thomas Tuchel knew what I was capable of. It was nice that a top coach like him remembered my performances,” he continued.

"I felt very comfortable at Paris. The city is always worth a visit, especially for someone like me who is interested in street art and street fashion.

“I was totally fascinated of the artists quarter Marais and Pompidou. I was often there when I had a day off.

"I missed Germany a bit and when the biggest club in Germany wants you, you don't have to think very long. I was very happy about FC Bayern's call."

Choupo-Moting will be expected to feature when his side take on PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night and the attacker is looking forward to reuniting with his former teammates.

"I had two very nice and exciting years at Paris - not just because of my first two championships or reaching the UCL final. To see the guys again will be special,” he added.

“I've made a lot of friends in the team and we are still in contact today. The club has a place in my heart. If I could have chosen, we would have met in the final and not now.”