Choupo-Moting: Fecafoot slams Bayern Munich star’s email claims

The Cameroonian football ruling body has played down the Germany-based striker’s talk that he never got an invite to join the Indomitable Lions

The Cameroonian Football Federation has refuted Eric Choupo-Moting’s claims he never received any call-up for the Indomitable Lions’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cape Verde and Rwanda.

German media outlet Bild disclosed an administrative blunder cost the Bayern Munich star a place in the squad as Fecafoot had sent an invitation to the wrong email address.



That assertion was echoed by the striker’s father Camille: “I was contacted by the association to find out what was going on. I contacted FC Bayern and they confirmed that they had not received the invitation,” he told Naja TV as per Bavarianfootballworks.

“It looks like she sent it to the wrong email address instead. For me, that’s a lack of professionalism.

“When sending invitations, be sure to send them to the correct address. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t understand why it’s the club’s or Maxim’s fault.”

However, the Cameroonian football body through its head of communications Parfait Siki has rubbished the declaration, insisting that Fecafoot has multiple ways of contacting players before making an official announcement.

He also said that all efforts to reach the former Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain player proved futile as he ‘didn’t answer’.

“The Cameroon Football Federation Fecafoot made no mistake of the email address or contacts to the club and to the player," Siki told ESPN.

"We sent out invitations to all players including Choupo on the 5th of March 2021. We sent to clubs and players individually.

"For the particular case of Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, we got no reply. We called him and he didn't answer. Normally, we are supposed to have a reply within 10 days.

"We did a follow-up by calling him and sending his invitation via his WhatsApp contact, still no response."

Siki also suggested that could be the 32-year-old’s ploy, while citing past instances.

“In our context, this was a clear message the player was sending," he continued.



"The same situation occurred during our previous matches against Mozambique in Douala and in Maputo for which he didn't show up.

"When he and his club stayed silent this time, we interpreted that to mean the unavailability of the player to play for the country.”

Toni Conceicao’s team, who have already qualified for the biennial African football showpiece as hosts, are unbeaten in all four games played in their group so far, winning three and playing one draw to lead the log with 10 points – six points ahead of closest challengers, Mozambique.