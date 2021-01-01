Choupo-Moting: Email gaffe rules Bayern Munich star out of Cameroon squad

An administrative blunder by Fecafoot has prevented the Germany based striker from joining the Indomitable Lions squad

Cameroon will be without Bayern Munich star Eric Choupo-Moting when they face Cape Verde and Rwanda in March’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 32-year-old striker was among the names pencilled down for the fixtures by coach Toni Conceicao, however, an administrative error has left him out.

According to German media outlet Bild, the former Paris Saint-Germain player never received any call-up as the Cameroonian Football Federation sent an invitation to the wrong email address.

As a result of this, the Indomitable Lions will be without Choupo-Moting when they square up against the Blue Sharks and the Wasps in their last two Group F fixtures.

Meanwhile, the striker’s father Camille has hit the media to defend his son, whom he claims was ready to play for the country.

“I was contacted by the association to find out what was going on. I contacted FC Bayern and they confirmed that they had not received the invitation,” he told Naja TV per Bavarianfootballworks.

“It looks like she sent it to the wrong email address instead. For me, that’s a lack of professionalism.

“When sending invitations, be sure to send them to the correct address. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t understand why it’s the club’s or Maxim’s fault.”

Conceicao’s men will travel to Praia’s Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde for Friday’s game versus Cape Verde before welcoming Rwanda to Douala’s Japoma Stadium four days later.

Cameroon, who have already qualified for the biennial African football showpiece as hosts are unbeaten in all four games played in their group so far, winning three and playing one draw to lead the log with ten points – six points ahead of closest challengers, Mozambique.

The Blue Sharks are third with four points from the same number of games, while the Wasps who sit at the base of the table with two points must win their remaining two games convincingly to stand a chance of qualifying for the competition.

The Indomitable Lions’ last Afcon outing in Egypt ended on a sour note after crashing out in the Round of 16 after bowing 3-2 to arch-rivals Nigeria at the Alexandria Stadium.