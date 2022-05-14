2023 AFC Asian Cup: China withdraws as hosts; New hosts to be announced soon

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has officially informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that they will not be able to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravishing China.

China were awarded the hosting rights of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on June 5, 2019, at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris. The 24-team competition was to be hosted across 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16, 2023. The tournament logo has already been made public and the newly completed Shanghai Pudong Football Stadium was inaugurated last year.

Who will be the new hosts of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

AFC is yet to decide the new hosts for the marquee tournament. The apex governing body of the Asian continent has stated that they would notify about the same in due course.

Will India play in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

India have not yet qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. However, the Blue Tigers are en route to qualification. They have been grouped alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers.

Dates for 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round

The final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will be played across three matchdays - June 8, June 11 and June 14, 2022.

The Indian national team's game will be staged at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers are set to play Cambodia on June 8, with fixtures against Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the same venue on June 11 and 14 respectively.