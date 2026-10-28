China's Foreign Ministry trod carefully on Wednesday over the crisis surrounding French star Kylian Mbappé. Beijing said it appreciated his apology. Yet it gave no indication whatsoever that it would lift the boycott measures imposed on the player and on the Spanish league.

Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question about the French player's statement: "We attach importance to the apology offered by the person concerned." Pressed directly on whether the apology would help lift the boycott, he simply repeated himself and said nothing more.

A slip of the tongue in three languages

Mbappé had published an official apology on Tuesday in French, Chinese and English, calling what he said "a slip of the tongue". He admitted his words had hurt many people in China and among Chinese communities abroad, and he expressed his "deep respect" for the Chinese people and their history.

The spark goes back to an interview in which Mbappé said one of his favourite satirical images was a composite picture of his face on the face of a "Chinese dictator". He named nobody, but the reference to former leader Mao Zedong was clear.

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Founder of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Mao holds a central and sacred place in the Communist Party's national narrative. He is a symbol of the restoration of sovereignty after the so-called "century of humiliation", even though the party itself acknowledges the disasters of some of his policies, such as the "Great Leap Forward" and the "Cultural Revolution".

Collapse of sponsors and suspension of broadcasting

The economic fallout came fast. His comments triggered an immediate collapse of huge commercial deals with Chinese corporate giants "Dongpeng", "Mengniu" and "Milkground". Digital platforms slapped restrictions on the player's content, and Chinese state television suspended broadcasts of Spanish league "La Liga" matches from Monday 26 October.





Spanish moves to contain the crisis

The Spanish league association moved quickly amid the losses. It apologised for the offence, and president Javier Tebas met the Chinese ambassador to Spain, Yao Jing, on Tuesday to seek a resolution and shield cooperation agreements from the damage, describing China as a "strategic partner".

China Media Group (CMG), owner of the official CCTV channel, then delivered a striking twist. In a statement issued at six o'clock in the evening local time on Wednesday, it confirmed it had received an official letter of apology from Real Madrid to the Chinese people, passed on through the La Liga association.

Excerpts published by the group read: "Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its people." The letter stressed the club's wish to keep strengthening ties with the Asian country, and it arrived alongside Mbappé's public apology.

CMG confirmed it had received both letters. But it did not say whether it considered the apology sufficient, and it announced no change to the suspension of broadcasts of La Liga matches, Mbappé's matches, or the adverts featuring him.

The statement came just hours after a hardline position from CMG's Sports and Youth Centre, which rejected a Spanish press account claiming Mbappé's statements were a "personal expression" with no intent to offend.

According to the organisation, the player's words had crossed the limits of what is acceptable and of freedom of expression. It warned Real Madrid that the club could not dodge its responsibility, and that "without a satisfactory apology, there is no room for discussion".



