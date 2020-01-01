Chimy Avila on Barca, Atleti, Sevilla links: Maybe when I'm fit my agent will tell me things

Struck down with serious injury in the peak of his form, the 26-year-old Argentine currently only has eyes on avoiding relegation

Osasuna ace Chimy Avila claims that he has not been thinking about the rumours linking him with the likes of , or , but did leave the door open for a move when he returns to action.

The 26-year-old forward was in the form of his life when he suffered a serious injury against , having netted nine goals in 18 matches for the Pamplona side.

Such form had reportedly attracted the attention of some of ’s biggest sides and the player has not ruled out a move elsewhere.

More teams

"I was only thinking about achieving survival with Osasuna," he told Marca when asked about his thoughts on the interest. "I didn't think about those things.

"Maybe when I'm back my agent he will tell me things."

The 26-year-old also admitted that he would one day love to play with Lionel Messi.

"Everyone would like to play with him because he's the best in the world," the 26-year-old said. "But it's not a dream, as such.

"All of this has to be overcome first, but it could happen with the national team as well [as at Barcelona]."

Given the context of his injury problem, it would be easy for him to be down over the issue, but he has adopted a pragmatic thought process towards it.

"It had to come sometime given the intensity that I always play with," he explained.

"I play every game as if it's my last. I've been hit with this injury and now I have to keep a cool head.

"Roberto Carlos wrote to me, Sergio Ramos called me to offer help in the recovery... players that I used to watch as a child on TV. That has given me even more strength.

Article continues below

"God gave me an opportunity to be here and I cannot blame him for my injury. It's a sad situation but there are people who are missing an arm or a leg.

"Sometimes when I'm tired of going to rehab I think of people who have to go to cancer therapy and realise that mine is a crumb compared to the bread others have had to eat.

"So every day I get up with more strength and desire to come through this."