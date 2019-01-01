‘Chiesa isn’t for sale at €100m’ - Spurs & Liverpool warned Fiorentina won’t repeat Baggio mistake

Rocco Commisso has informed those planning an approach for the highly-rated forward that the Viola have no intention of letting him leave

and have been informed that have no intention of parting with Federico Chiesa, with Rocco Commisso vowing that his club “won’t make the same mistake as with Roberto Baggio”.

The Viola striker, 21, has been linked with a big-money move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

Premier League interest is said to have been shown, with Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino among those considering additions to their respective attacking ranks.

Chiesa, though, may be out of reach, with Fiorentina owner Commisso claiming that he will not be sanctioning any sales, even if a €100 million (£90m/$112m) bid is tabled.

He claims the ambitious side have learned lessons from the past, with the iconic figure of Baggio having been allowed to slip through their fingers back in 1990.

Commisso told Il Sole 24 Ore: “I will not make the same mistake with Chiesa that was made with Baggio. Roby Baggio was the greatest player ever and they sold him just for money.

“I don’t know if there are any particular clauses in Chiesa’s contract, but as far as I am concerned, he is our champion and I won’t sell him even for €100m.

“I have my dreams, we’ll take it one step at a time and see what happens, but I want to do something for Florence and Fiorentina. I want to leave my mark here.”

Commisso is determined to retain the services of Chiesa as he has big plans for Fiorentina.

The Mediacom billionaire is looking to bring the good times back to La Viola, adding: “I am 69 years old, but this morning I again woke up at 5.30am to start work.

“You never stop running here. My family left as losers, we struggled to reach the end of the month and didn’t even have money to buy shoes. I worked for my older brother from age 14-17, as he opened the first pizza delivery service in the Bronx, called Pizza Time.

“I told myself, I am 69 years old, so if I don’t buy a Serie A club now, when will I do it? I don’t have much time left and I want to really leave my mark. I threw myself into this new challenge.”