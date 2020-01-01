Chiellini to extend 15-year association with Juventus with another 12-month contract

The long-serving defender will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, but fresh terms are set to be penned with the Serie A champions

Giorgio Chiellini has returned from injury at and is now poised to extend his association with the champions for a further 12 months.

The long-serving defender has already spent 15 years with the Turin giants, having linked up with the Bianconeri in 2005.

The last six months of a memorable spell have been spent stuck on the sidelines.

More teams

Chiellini did, however, rejoin the fold off the bench during a 2-0 victory over Brescia on Sunday – with his presence greeted by a standing ovation.

Now back to full fitness, the 35-year-old is ready to plan a little more long-term.

That means agreeing on fresh terms with Juventus for another year, with the relevant paperwork ready to be signed.

Chiellini’s current deal is due to expire in the summer, but the Bianconeri are moving to retain his services.

Sources close to the proposed deal have informed Goal that an agreement is considered to be a formality.

That will be welcome news for Maurizio Sarri, who is seeking stability at the back.

Matthijs de Ligt is still finding his feet in Italian football and remains a work in progress.

Leonardo Bonucci is a reliable option, and Chiellini is ready to slot back in alongside a familiar face.

He is considered to still have plenty to offer despite his advancing years.

A man with 103 caps to his name believes that is the case, saying on the back of his return to action: “The worst part is over, now the difficult part arrives.

“Now I have to work a lot, I want to help my team-mates.

“I find a team that are first in the league, well placed in the and are in the last 16 of the . I thank my team-mates for these five-and-a-half months.

Article continues below

“I hope to bring a wave of enthusiasm to those who have played a lot.”

Chiellini is well versed in the art of winning.

Over the course of 508 appearances for Juventus, he has helped the club to eight league titles and four Coppa Italia triumphs – with the hope being a long wait for European glory can be brought to a close by Cristiano Ronaldo and Co in 2020.