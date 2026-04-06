Chéverin and Pérez… The Real Madrid–Bayern Munich clash heralds a new era in European football

The match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, is the standout fixture of the Champions League quarter-finals; the history, the 21 titles (15–6) and the fierce rivalry between the two sides are clear evidence of this.

This time, the match at the Santiago Bernabéu will be even more significant, as it will clearly symbolise the new order in European football that emerged following UEFA’s announcement of its agreement with Real Madrid regarding the Super League.

The newspaper ‘AS’ reported: “UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will be present alongside Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid, in the presidential box at the Bernabéu, heralding the start of a new era in European football.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Luzán, will also attend the match.

This gesture puts an end to the tension that has prevailed in recent years, as both parties realised that, in addition to the official statement, it was necessary to take a public step so that fans understand that European football is moving in the same direction, away from controversy and confrontation, and what better way to achieve this than with a match such as the one to be played on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The cream of European football will gather in Madrid to demonstrate that peace and understanding will now prevail in continental competitions.

Chevrin himself announced this at the recent UEFA Congress: “Return to the Bernabéu? Of course, why not? I’m already in Paris, Milan and Barcelona. No problem… Well, the time has come.”

There is a pivotal figure in this whole process and in the developments of recent weeks. It was Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, who was the driving force behind the rapprochement and the initial understanding to build a unified European football.

It was the Paris president who insisted on and took the initiative to bring all parties to the negotiating table to find a way out of the previous tense situation.

The current Champions League format will remain in place until June 2027 due to the sale of broadcasting rights, and work has already begun on exploring ways to improve it, or rather, to adapt it to the current state of football and the aspirations of the fans.

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