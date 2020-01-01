Chennaiyin boss Owen Coyle - Our football was outstanding

Owen Coyle praised the performances of Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro...

Chennaiyin head coach was delighted with his team's strength in the final third in the 2-0 win against on Thursday.

Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis scored in the second half to ensure that Chennaiyin picked up a win at home.

After the game, Coyle said, "We created outstanding chances today with our football. I don’t have a worry when we miss chances. The worry would be when we don’t create chances. We created 21 attempts on goal against a very good side. We managed to curtail their threat and our football was outstanding.

Rafael Crivellaro's stunning strike in the 57th minute earned special mention after the game.

"Rafael is always aware of the opposition. He tried that against Hyderabad as well. When it left his boot, I was sure it was going in. He is a wonderful player. Valskis missed some chances but he keeps going and got a goal. We kept creating. It was a wonderful night of football but Rafael’s quality was evident. He is an important part of what we do."

Coyle added, "The teamwork and effort we put in tonight were great to see. Fatigue might come into play and we must take care of that. We want to try and be among those teams in the top and to do that we must keep winning."

The former Wanderers manager lauded the performances of their Indian midfield duo Edwin Vanspaul and Anirudh Thapa.

"We play two Indian players in midfield consistently and we think we are the only team that does it. The quality and consistency that Edwin Vanspaul and (Anirudh) Thapa have shown are brilliant.

"We put him (Edwin) in there because we knew he would play there. German (Germanpreet Singh) was suspended and I was thinking whom to get. I have tried two or three different things and Edwin and Dinliana were brilliant. Edwin’s a good passer of the ball. The team felt comfortable with this combination. There should be a competition. Now German might have some trouble getting back into the team," he concluded.