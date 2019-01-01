Chennaiyin FC: Owen Coyle hints at new signings in January

The new Chennaiyin FC boss is hopeful of making it to the play-offs this season….

’s journey under newly-appointed manager Owen Coyle would have started on a perfect note against last week if not for a controversial goal in the dying moments. Isaac Vanmalsawma's equalising strike against the Marina Machans had struck the arm of Farukh Choudhary on its way into the net but the referee failed to spot the handball.

Coyle, though, is not disheartened and is rather focusing on winning their next few matches and aiming a top-four finish for his team.

“I think anyone who saw the Jamshedpur match would’ve recognised we should’ve got three points. We lost seven games on the road before and conceded a lot of goals. It was fair that it was a terrible mistake that he punched the ball into the net. We need to perform consistently. I’ve seen enough quality and attitude, hunger to do well and that augurs well moving forward. We need to win games and play our style of football. We have to believe we can make the top four positions and for that, we have to win games.”

Coyle is hopeful of winning his first home game as Chennaiyin manager and is excited to face . “The first home game is exciting against a very good side. We were prepared for the game against NorthEast but due to the circumstances, we had to travel back. The players have worked very well.

“We have quality and I think Kerala are a very good side. They look like they have a fully fit side. We are respectful of them but we do not fear any team. We are ready to perform to our best. We have not scored enough goals this year. Nirka (Nerijus Valskis) has been in form but we need to score more and create more opportunities,” said the Chennaiyin boss.

Hinting at bringing in new players during the January transfer window, the former manager said, “You never say no (January transfer window). Sometimes a very good player might come in. If it makes sense for the club, of course, we will look at it. But the focus right now is on making sure our current players perform well.

“I watched all the games. There have been a couple of games where the club has been unlucky. We want that bit of luck. We have to bring everybody together. History has shown that the club can do marvellous things. We’ll think about January when we get there.”

Coyle also elaborated on the style of football he wants his players to play and what the fans can expect from the team.

“We like to press when we can go after the opponent when we can. You saw that against Jamshedpur FC. We want to play at a high intensity. That’s what we are trying to do. The players know what the plan is and we are ready to try and win."