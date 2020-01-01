'They live in the future' - Chennaiyin FC's Enes Sipovic in awe of Qatar's 2022 World Cup stadiums!

The Bosnian defender has played in all three World Cup stadiums opened so far...

The latest addition to (ISL) outfit 's stables is Bosnian central defender Enes Sipovic.

The 30-year-old will be looking forward to bolstering the Marina Machans' rearguard along with Eli Sabia. The physically imposing centre-back brings a wealth of experience with him, especially of playing in Asia.

He has turned out for 's Ohod Club in 2018-19 season before playing most recently in with Umm Salal SC.

Sipovic played for the Stars League (QSL) outfit in 2020 and has been left in awe by the facilities that were on offer in Qatar, especially at the 2022 World Cup stadiums.

Qatar has thrown open three venues built for the 2022 World Cup - Khalifa International, Al Janoub and the Education City stadiums. And Sipovic has had the opportunity to play at two of the three venues (Khalifa and Al Janoub) during his stint with Umm Salal.

The Bosnian has been awe-struck by the futuristic facilities on offer at these stadiums.

"I have to say Qatar is a really amazing place. The facilities and infrastructure over there is at a top, top level. There aren't too many stadiums around the world, like they have in Qatar. They live in the future!" he told Goal.

"I had a chance to play in two stadiums that have been built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It's like from the future."

Sipovic was also left impressed by the revolutionary Advanced Cooling Technology that controls the ambient temperature inside the stadium and keeps it cool, despite the weather outside.

By utilising district cooling, the stadiums are cooled in a way which lowers energy consumption and keeps fans and players alike comfortable.

"We played there in June and July recently, behind closed doors, when it is very, very hot. We had the game at 4 PM at the stadium with air conditioning! Outside the stadium, it was 48 degrees, but the temperature inside the stadium was controlled to 20-21 degrees. It was very nice and very beautiful too."

Qatar has left such a huge impression on Sipovic's mind that he feels the 2022 World Cup will be an experience that fans and players would cherish for a long time. The cutting-edge technology and infrastructure on offer will ensure the tournament will be a huge success, says Sipovic.

"And the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is going to be really amazing. They've done an amazing job with the stadiums and infrastructure. It's going to be something very special, unlike anything seen before.

"When the supporters come to watch the games, they won't have a problem with the weather. They may need jackets! It's really nice. They will enjoy it."