Live Scores
Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin FC announce 64-team inter-school tournament

Comments()
Chennaiyin FC
The tournament is set to feature more than 1100 children across two age groups...

The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to launch an inter-school tournament in Chennai for talented kids from Janaury 28.

The BOOST Chennaiyin FC Football Championship will provide a platform for over 1100 kids from 64 school teams across two age groups - U13 and U15. The tournament will be hosted at the MCC School Ground in Chetpet.

With the aim to develop grassroots football in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, the top three teams from the four-week long tournament will receive access to coaching from the Chennaiyin FC coaching staff and select first team players.

Editors' Picks

Chennaiyin FC Assistant Coach and Technical Director for Youth Development Syed Sabir Pasha inaugurated the tournament in the company of midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh and club Vice President Hiren Mody.

“The ultimate objective is to have budding talent from this tournament absorbed into the youth teams’ pyramid underneath the CFC first team that comprises the U-13s, U-15s, U-18s and B team,” Pasha said.

 

 

 

 

Next article:
'I got to hold Kylian’s World Cup medal!' - Beckham starry-eyed during Mbappe meeting
Next article:
Morata reaches Atletico Madrid agreement but continues to hold up Higuain to Chelsea
Next article:
Man City held talks with Terry, confirms former chief executive
Next article:
French Connection: Fabregas to spearhead Monaco's relegation fight
Next article:
Fabinho warns against 'silly' mistakes as Liverpool prepare for another 'final'
Close