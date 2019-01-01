Chennaiyin FC announce 64-team inter-school tournament

The tournament is set to feature more than 1100 children across two age groups...

The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to launch an inter-school tournament in Chennai for talented kids from Janaury 28.

The BOOST Chennaiyin FC Football Championship will provide a platform for over 1100 kids from 64 school teams across two age groups - U13 and U15. The tournament will be hosted at the MCC School Ground in Chetpet.

With the aim to develop grassroots football in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, the top three teams from the four-week long tournament will receive access to coaching from the Chennaiyin FC coaching staff and select first team players.

Chennaiyin FC Assistant Coach and Technical Director for Youth Development Syed Sabir Pasha inaugurated the tournament in the company of midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh and club Vice President Hiren Mody.

“The ultimate objective is to have budding talent from this tournament absorbed into the youth teams’ pyramid underneath the CFC first team that comprises the U-13s, U-15s, U-18s and B team,” Pasha said.