Chennaiyin 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The full list of Chennaiyin fixtures, dates and kick-off time in ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin will open the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away game against ATK Mohun Bagan at their home ground on October 10, 2022.

Their first home game will be against Bengaluru on October 14, 2022.

GOAL brings you full Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list of Chennaiyin.

Chennaiyin Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list