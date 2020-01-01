AFC Cup 2020: Maldives to host remaining group matches

Chennai City will play their AFC Cup group matches in the Maldives...

Maldives have been selected as the centralised venue for the remaining group fixtures of the 2020 , Goal can confirm. It has been learnt that they were the sole bidders for the rights to host the remaining games.

Chennai City are set to rekindle their continental campaign on October 23 against TC Sports Club.

"We just got confirmation tonight (Monday). We have to wait and see now since we don't know when we can hold training in Chennai and when we can travel internationally," Chennai City owner Rohit Ramesh told Goal.

He added, "It will be a huge task for sure. But we need to wait and see how the situation evolves."

Chennai's next two matches are against Basundhara Kings of Bangladesh on October 26 and 29 respectively.

After a two-day break, they will again take the pitch to lock horns against Maziya Sports & Recreation of the Maldives. In their final group game on November 4, they will be facing TC Sports Club once again.

The teams in Group E - Basundhara Kings, TC Sports, and Maziya apart from Chennai City played just one game each in the Group Stage before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the footballing world to a standstill.

While the Bangladeshi champions defeated Maldives' TC Sports 5-1 at home, Chennai played out a 2-2 draw against Maziya at home.

The final of the tournament will be played on December 12 but a decision on the venue for it has not been taken.