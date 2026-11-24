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Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has mounted a passionate defence of Kylian Mbappe's Ligue 1 record, insisting his international team-mate's achievements are far too often downplayed. The French centre-back also sparked debate by comparing Mbappe at his peak to Brazilian icon Neymar.

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Fofana leaps to defence of Mbappe's French legacy

Fofana has passionately defended Mbappe's record in Ligue 1, arguing that the forward's achievements in France are frequently trivialised. Speaking as a guest on the YouTube show Zack en Roue Libre, the French centre-back insisted that critics fail to appreciate the true scale of Mbappe's dominance during his time in his homeland.

Mbappe rose through the youth academy at Monaco before spending seven prolific years at PSG. Despite his extraordinary goalscoring output across those seasons, Fofana believes public perception has unfairly downplayed his domestic exploits.

Chelsea star compares prime Mbappe to Neymar

To illustrate Mbappe's brilliance, Fofana weighed the French superstar against his former PSG star Neymar, placing the Brazilian just behind football's two greatest modern icons. However, the Chelsea defender maintained that Mbappe's relentless efficiency in Ligue 1 matched Neymar's peak level.

"If you take Mbappe in his prime and Neymar in his prime, it is a close contest," Fofana said. "Neymar is the ultimate player after CR7 and Messi. But what I saw from Mbappe in Ligue 1 was insane. We trivialise what he did far too much."

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A dominant seven-year spell in the French capital

After bursting onto the scene with Monaco, Mbappe seven-year stint at PSG saw him deliver relentless consistency week after week in Ligue 1. Having faced the challenge of defending against top-level attackers himself, Fofana offered a player's perspective on how difficult it is to maintain that standard. By labelling Mbappe a "hitman", the Chelsea defender emphasised the ruthless predictability of his goalscoring rather than sheer spectacle.

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"Mbappe is a hitman; every weekend it's a goal," he noted. "With Neymar, there is the flair, the madness, because you tell yourself, 'imagine if he had been serious'."

Debate continues over Mbappe's place among football's elite

Fofana's candid assessment is sure to fuel ongoing debates among supporters regarding how Mbappe's years in France should be judged alongside his peers. What is certain is that Mbappe will continue his campaign with Real Madrid this season, with Los Blancos set to face PSV in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Fofana will look to help the Blues secure a victory as they travel to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.