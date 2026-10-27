Chelsea weigh up move for Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari as contract talks hit a roadblock

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Chelsea are weighing up a move for Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari after talks over a new contract stalled. The Sweden international's deal expires at the end of the season, while Xabi Alonso is still looking to add a midfielder to his squad following the deadline-day sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City over the summer. Galatasaray and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on him.

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Chelsea monitoring Ayari's contract situation

Ayari has become one of Brighton's most important players this season, establishing himself under Fabian Hurzeler with energetic performances and important goals. The midfielder, who joined the Seagulls from AIK in 2023, has scored twice in six games for a side that sit third in the Premier League table and are the division's leading scorers.

TEAMtalk understands that uncertainty over his future has drawn attention from Chelsea and several other top clubs across Europe. The Blues view the versatile Sweden international as a potential option to strengthen their engine room.

Brighton hold option to extend until 2028

Ayari's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, although Brighton hold a one-year option to extend it until 2028. Negotiations over a new long-term deal have run into difficulties, despite discussions taking place over several months.

Brighton are keen to keep the midfielder and have been working to reach an agreement or trigger the extension clause to protect his value, which is in the region of €50 million (£42 million). Ayari has stayed silent in public, previously saying only that the situation would be resolved in due course.

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Alonso looking to replace Fernandez in midfield

Alonso is looking to add a midfielder following Fernandez's move to Manchester City, with Chelsea having failed in late summer moves for Manu Kone and Lamine Camara. Sporting director Paul Winstanley also knows Ayari well from his previous role at Brighton.

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The Blues have regularly raided the Seagulls in recent transfer windows, with Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck all making the move to Stamford Bridge. However, Bournemouth star Alex Scott remains Chelsea's top target in midfield.

Galatasaray and AC Milan among Ayari suitors

Chelsea will face competition, with Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and AC Milan all tracking Ayari ahead of the January window, while Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have also been mentioned.

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Brighton remain determined to keep him, and with interest growing, his contract situation looks set to stay difficult as January approaches.



