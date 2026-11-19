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Miralem Pjanic has reassured Juventus amid rumours of renewed Chelsea interest in Kerim Alajbegovic.

The former Bosnian midfielder, who represents the young Juventus talent alongside his father Semin, told Il Corriere dello Sport: "Alajbegovic is very happy to be at Juventus."

"He is currently very happy with how the first part of his season is going. He wants to help the club improve their position in the table, he is completely focused and he is also in excellent form for the national team — just look at the recent matches against Sweden and Romania (providing 2 assists, editor's note). The lad is doing well. His aim is to keep improving and get more playing time in the team. He wants to develop as planned."

"In the future, he has his sights set on becoming a very important player for Juventus, but he is already doing great things and must make the most of this moment."

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"I don't think there is any rivalry with Kenan Yildiz. They are strong players who want to play together and can do so. There will be room for them, of course, if the manager thinks it appropriate. But it is always better to have quality players in a team because they can make the difference. I don't see any problem with them overlapping. In fact, they understand each other very well."

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Born in 2007, Kerim Alajbegovic joined Juventus from Bayer Leverkusen for €32 million plus a possible €5 million in bonuses. His contract runs for the next 5 seasons, until June 2031, and is worth €3 million net per year.

Several clubs wanted him, including Atalanta, where former Juventus man Cristiano Giuntoli is based, and Chelsea. Juventus beat them to his signature thanks to the decisive intervention of executive Frederic Massara, who had previously pursued him for Roma.

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Under manager Luciano Spalletti, he has made 14 appearances for Juventus, scoring 2 goals (first against NEC Nijmegen in the Europa League and then against Napoli in Serie A, both at the Stadium in Turin) and providing 1 assist. He has also received 1 yellow card.

Alajbegovic has scored 3 goals in 19 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina, including one in the play-off against Gattuso's Italy, which Bosnia and Herzegovina won on penalties on 31 March to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals, where he then scored in a 3-1 win over Qatar.

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Meanwhile, Turkish attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz has resumed training with the ball as he recovers from injury. He is expected back in a month.