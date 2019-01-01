Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester United

The Blues are desperate to finish in the top four to secure Champions League football but their form has stuttered once again

are preparing for a huge match to decide who qualifies for the against top-four rivals .

Like United and , Chelsea's efforts to secure one of the top-four spots have stuttered of late, with the Blues stumbling to a draw and a defeat in their last two games.

Chelsea Injuries

United have lost their last two and the match on Sunday is a must-win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side if they are to remain competitive with just three games to go in the Premier League season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2-2 draw with at Stamford Bridge on Monday, and he could be ruled out for as long as six months.

Willian missed the match with a thigh problem and is expected to return on Sunday, while N'Golo Kante was substituted at half-time with a back complaint that he is hoping to recover from in time for United.

Antonio Rudiger has been out for almost two weeks with a knee issue, but the hope is that he can be ready to face Solskjaer's side. Marcos Alonso and Ethan Ampadu have also not been training with the squad of late, but they currently have a fringe status within the squad and would have been unlikely to start anyway.

Chelsea Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Manchester United have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Sunday's match.

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Chelsea will play their strongest side in what is one of their biggest games of the season, coming before next Thursday's away trip to to face in the semi-final.

Sarri faces a choice over whether to play Eden Hazard as a false 9, or to use either Olivier Giroud or Gonzalo Higuain to lead the line on Sunday.

He is increasingly opting to use Hazard as a false 9 in games against the big six, most recently doing so at Anfield in the 2-0 loss to a fortnight ago.

That would mean both Willian and Pedro starting the match, as Callum Hudson-Odoi is certain to miss out with injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek appears to have forced his way into Sarri's first-team plans after starting the last four league games in a row.

Andreas Christensen will continue to play if Rudiger is out, leaving Gary Cahill, who has not played since November, on the bench. Cesar Azpilicueta is the only Chelsea player to have started in every league game.

Manchester United Team News

Antonio may have played his last game for Manchester United as an injury is expected to rule him out of his club's final three games with his contract set to expire.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are doubtful after missing the midweek defeat to , leading to Matteo Darmian playing as a centre-back.

Ander Herrera is another doubt due to a muscle injury ahead of Sunday.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 4.30pm BST (11:30am ET) on Sunday and it will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.

