Chelsea suddenly want to hijack the seemingly certain transfer of Dutchman

Joshua Zirkzee has given Juventus his word. The Dutch Manchester United striker is open to a move to Turin, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, although Chelsea are trying to hijack the transfer.

Juventus have tracked Zirkzee for some time, and this summer a move now looks increasingly likely. The deal would be a loan with an option to buy. The striker is keen to join Italy's record champions, although Chelsea are also interested.

Earlier this summer, Juventus parted company with Lois Openda. He is continuing his career in France with Olympique Lyon. His replacement is Randal Kolo-Muani. The Frenchman joined on a permanent deal from Paris-Saint Germain.

Juventus are also hoping to move Jonathan David on. The Canadian striker must leave first before Zirkzee can be signed permanently.

That could yet prove difficult because David has no interest in leaving Turin. Zirkzee is willing to wait for Juventus, but not forever. So despite the willingness of Zirkzee, Juventus and Manchester United alike, it is still far from certain that the transfer will go through.

Last week, Zirkzee still impressed in Manchester United's friendly against BK Rosenborg. The 25-year-old striker dribbled past two players and the goalkeeper before calmly slotting home.