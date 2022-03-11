Chelsea starlet Gallagher unsure of future plans amid Crystal Palace loan success

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher insists that he is not thinking beyond the current season as he continues to impress on loan from Chelsea.

Gallagher, 22, was released at the start of the season for his fourth temporary move in the last three years, and has responded with eight goals in the Premier League to date to become a fixture in the Eagles line-up.

Chelsea may now face a battle to retain his services once the current term finishes, as Palace are reportedly keen to make the transfer permanent.

What was said?

"No, no, not at all," Gallagher responded to ESPN when asked if he was considering his future.

"I just take every game as it comes to be honest. I've not thought too far ahead at all.

"I think in the stage we're at in this season and where Palace are at as a team, we can't afford to look too far into the future.

"We've got a very important end of the season, being in the quarter-final of the FA Cup now [against Everton] and needing to get points [in the Premier League] as well."

The Vieira factor

Gallagher also praised his manager, former Arsenal favourite Patrick Vieira, who has enjoyed a fine first season at Palace as he has steered the Eagles to the safety of mid-table.

"I feel like he understands my game very well," the goalkeeper added.

"He knew what I was best at even before I came to Crystal Palace he seemed to know what I do best and he told me that and he said 'I want you to be yourself and to do the things you're good at because that's why you're here.'

"It was a decision made by me and Chelsea. We felt like it was it was best for my development and for me to show what I can do.

"Obviously the manager being Patrick Vieira helps because of the player he was and the man he is but I just felt like Crystal Palace was the place where I could express myself the best."

Palace are back in action on Monday, when they host Premier League leaders Manchester City at Selhurst Park.

