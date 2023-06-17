Chelsea open the chequebook again! Blues set to activate Nicolas Jackson's €35m release clause after agreeing terms with Villarreal striker

Chelsea are poised to activate Nicolas Jackson's €35 million (£29.8m/$38.3m) release clause after agreeing terms with the Villarreal striker.

Chelsea targeting Jackson as new striker

Blues discussing payment structure

Other clubs also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are now reported to be discussing the structure of payments for Jackson, per Fabrizio Romano, as the club close in on the signing of a surprise new frontman. Romano claims there are three more unnamed clubs who are willing to pay the money it would take to buy Jackson, who scored 12 league goals last season, but he has already agreed terms with the Stamford Bridge club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have spent over £600m ($769m) since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club but they have yet to sign a new striker, and also allowed Romelu Lukaku to move to Inter on loan last season. As a result, the Blues appear to have prioritised the signing of a centre-forward this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues are in negotiations over a number of sales, as well as purchases, including holding talks with Arsenal over potentially selling Kai Havertz. They have already rejected one bid for the Germany international.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are likely to make significant changes to their squad this summer and Jackson may be in a blue shirt for their opening pre-season friendly against Wrexham on July 19.