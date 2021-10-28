Premier League: Chelsea partner with DreamSetGo to bring Indian fans closer

Chelsea fans in India have another reason to celebrate as the Blues have brought on board DreamSetGo as the club's Official Indian Fan Experience Partner.

As such, DreamSetGo is now set to put on offer a range of unique experiences for Chelsea's fans in the country - from increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge, to private meet-and-greet sessions with club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and also an exclusive opportunity to attend the club's first-team training.

The younger Chelsea fan in India also has exclusive attractions such as a chance to travel to the club's training ground in Cobham and more so even participate in training sessions that is led by experienced Chelsea Foundation coaches.

"We are proud to partner with DreamSetGo and bring Indian fans closer to the club through truly unique experiences. India is home to millions of Chelsea fans and we aim to leverage DreamSetGo’s expertise to devise bespoke tours for the ever-growing fanbase in the region," voiced Chelsea chief executive, Guy Laurence.

Click here to find Chelsea matches for exclusive fan experiences offered by DreamSetGo:

● Chelsea vs Liverpool - January 02, 2022

● Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - January 22, 2022

● Chelsea vs Arsenal - February 12, 2022

