How have Chelsea managers performed in the Roman Abramovich era?

Roman Abramovich, on March 2, made an announcement that he would no longer remain the owner of Chelsea and that the club is up for sale. The decision came in the wake of the ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140 million. His arrival completely changed the fortunes of a struggling club in England and made them world-beaters.

A team that had last won the English top division title in 1955, bagged five more Premier League trophies, two Champions League, five FA Cups, three League Cups and two Europa League titles in the last 19 years in the Roman Abramovich era.

The first major step towards success which the club took under Abramovich was hiring Jose Mourinho as the club manager in the 2004/05 season. The Portuguese was fresh from winning the Champions with underdogs FC Porto and had already made a name for himself.

Mourinho managed the club in two stints during the Abramovich era and delivered eight trophies including three Premier League titles. In terms of accolades, Mourinho is the best manager to have ever coached the Blues in their history.

Other than the Portuguese, several big names have sat on the hot seat in the past like Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte and current boss Thomas Tuchel. While some have delivered, others failed to live up to the expectations.

Here, we take a look at all the managers who have been in charge of Chelsea during the Abramovich-era and how they performed.

Manager Tenure Matches Wins Losses Draws Win% Trophies Claudio Ranieri 2003-04 59 36 12 11 61.01% - Jose Mourinho 2004-07, 2013-15 321 204 69 48 63.55% 8 (3 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 3 League Cup, 1 Community Shield) Avram Grant 2007-08 54 36 13 5 67% - Luis Felipe Scolari 2008-09 36 20 11 5 56% - Guus Hiddink 2009, 2015-16 49 26 16 7 53.06% 1 (FA Cup) Carlo Ancelotti 2009-11 109 67 20 22 61% 3 (1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 1 Community Shield) Andre Villas-Boas 2011-12 40 19 11 10 48% - Roberto Di Mateo 2012 42 24 9 9 57% 2 (1 FA Cup, 1 Champions League) Rafael Benitez 2012-13 48 28 10 10 58% 1 (1 Europa League) Steve Holland 2015 1 1 0 0 100% - Antonio Conte 2016-18 106 69 17 20 65% 2 (1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup) Maurizio Sarri 2018-19 63 39 13 11 62% 1 (1 Europa League) Frank Lampard 2019-2021 84 44 17 23 52% - Thomas Tuchel* 2021-present 73 45 19 9 62% 3* (1 Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup)

*Current manager