How have Chelsea managers performed in the Roman Abramovich era?

Ritabrata Banerjee
14 managers worked at Chelsea during the Roman Abramovic era...

Roman Abramovich, on March 2, made an announcement that he would no longer remain the owner of Chelsea and that the club is up for sale. The decision came in the wake of the ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140 million. His arrival completely changed the fortunes of a struggling club in England and made them world-beaters.

A team that had last won the English top division title in 1955, bagged five more Premier League trophies, two Champions League, five FA Cups, three League Cups and two Europa League titles in the last 19 years in the Roman Abramovich era.

The first major step towards success which the club took under Abramovich was hiring Jose Mourinho as the club manager in the 2004/05 season. The Portuguese was fresh from winning the Champions with underdogs FC Porto and had already made a name for himself.

Mourinho managed the club in two stints during the Abramovich era and delivered eight trophies including three Premier League titles. In terms of accolades, Mourinho is the best manager to have ever coached the Blues in their history.

Other than the Portuguese, several big names have sat on the hot seat in the past like Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte and current boss Thomas Tuchel. While some have delivered, others failed to live up to the expectations.

Here, we take a look at all the managers who have been in charge of Chelsea during the Abramovich-era and how they performed.

Manager

Tenure

Matches

Wins

Losses

Draws

Win%

Trophies

Claudio Ranieri

2003-04

59

36

12

11

61.01%

-

Jose Mourinho

2004-07, 2013-15

321

204

69

48

63.55%

8 (3 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 3 League Cup, 1 Community Shield)

Avram Grant

2007-08

54

36

13

5

67%

-

Luis Felipe Scolari

2008-09

36

20

11

5

56%

-

Guus Hiddink

2009, 2015-16

49

26

16

7

53.06%

1 (FA Cup)

Carlo Ancelotti

2009-11

109

67

20

22

61%

3 (1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 1 Community Shield)

Andre Villas-Boas

2011-12

40

19

11

10

48%

-

Roberto Di Mateo

2012

42

24

9

9

57%

2 (1 FA Cup, 1 Champions League)

Rafael Benitez

2012-13

48

28

10

10

58%

1 (1 Europa League)

Steve Holland

2015

1

1

0

0

100%

-

Antonio Conte

2016-18

106

69

17

20

65%

2 (1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup)

Maurizio Sarri

2018-19

63

39

13

11

62%

1 (1 Europa League)

Frank Lampard

2019-2021

84

44

17

23

52%

-

Thomas Tuchel*

2021-present

73

45

19

9

62%

3* (1 Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup)

*Current manager