How have Chelsea managers performed in the Roman Abramovich era?
Roman Abramovich, on March 2, made an announcement that he would no longer remain the owner of Chelsea and that the club is up for sale. The decision came in the wake of the ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.
The Russian billionaire bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140 million. His arrival completely changed the fortunes of a struggling club in England and made them world-beaters.
A team that had last won the English top division title in 1955, bagged five more Premier League trophies, two Champions League, five FA Cups, three League Cups and two Europa League titles in the last 19 years in the Roman Abramovich era.
The first major step towards success which the club took under Abramovich was hiring Jose Mourinho as the club manager in the 2004/05 season. The Portuguese was fresh from winning the Champions with underdogs FC Porto and had already made a name for himself.
Mourinho managed the club in two stints during the Abramovich era and delivered eight trophies including three Premier League titles. In terms of accolades, Mourinho is the best manager to have ever coached the Blues in their history.
Other than the Portuguese, several big names have sat on the hot seat in the past like Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte and current boss Thomas Tuchel. While some have delivered, others failed to live up to the expectations.
Here, we take a look at all the managers who have been in charge of Chelsea during the Abramovich-era and how they performed.
Manager
Tenure
Matches
Wins
Losses
Draws
Win%
Trophies
Claudio Ranieri
2003-04
59
36
12
11
61.01%
-
Jose Mourinho
2004-07, 2013-15
321
204
69
48
63.55%
8 (3 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 3 League Cup, 1 Community Shield)
Avram Grant
2007-08
54
36
13
5
67%
-
Luis Felipe Scolari
2008-09
36
20
11
5
56%
-
Guus Hiddink
2009, 2015-16
49
26
16
7
53.06%
1 (FA Cup)
Carlo Ancelotti
2009-11
109
67
20
22
61%
3 (1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 1 Community Shield)
Andre Villas-Boas
2011-12
40
19
11
10
48%
-
Roberto Di Mateo
2012
42
24
9
9
57%
2 (1 FA Cup, 1 Champions League)
Rafael Benitez
2012-13
48
28
10
10
58%
1 (1 Europa League)
Steve Holland
2015
1
1
0
0
100%
-
Antonio Conte
2016-18
106
69
17
20
65%
2 (1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup)
Maurizio Sarri
2018-19
63
39
13
11
62%
1 (1 Europa League)
Frank Lampard
2019-2021
84
44
17
23
52%
-
Thomas Tuchel*
2021-present
73
45
19
9
62%
3* (1 Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup)
*Current manager