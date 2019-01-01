Chelsea legend Drogba reacts to Abraham's winner against Arsenal

The African legend lauded the England international for his effort that completed the Blues' comeback victory at Emirates Stadium

Didier Drogba said Tammy Abraham's goal and celebration give him goosebumps after fought from behind to defeat 2-1 in Sunday's London derby.

Abraham completed the Blues' turnaround at the Emirates Stadium, three minutes after Jorginho cancelled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener in the 83rd minute.

The forward brilliantly placed his right-footed effort past Bernd Leno, thanks to Willian's assist, after orchestrating a fast break.

In reaction to the dramatic win, Drogba who scored 13 goals in 13 outings against the Gunners during his playing career, said the moments after the winning goal excited him.

Article continues below

Abraham's match-winning celebration was similar to Drogba's, whom he has described as his role model.

"I get goosebumps replaying this goal and the celebration of Tammy Abraham. What a win at the Emirates come on you Blues!," Drogba tweeted.