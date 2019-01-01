Chelsea handed major boost as Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to training

The Blues' England international forward has been sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, but is now back with his team-mates at Stamford Bridge

have been handed a major boost with Callum Hudson-Odoi returning to first-team training.

The Blues forward has been out of action since April after he picked up an injury to his Achilles tendon against .

Still only 18, the frontman looks set for a return ahead of schedule with his recovery expected to take six months.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chelsea shared images of the winger on social media, challenging his team-mates and passing the ball during a training session.

The club posted three images on Twitter with the caption "CALLUM!!!" WITH Hudson-Odoi replying "Let's go", much to the delight of Chelsea's fans.

Manager Frank Lampard revealed last week that the youngster would soon be available, and the latest images have confirmed his return.

"He’s getting closer," Lampard said. "He’s trained the last week or two with the Under-23s and is looking good. There is going to be a period of conditioning work for him. The injury looks good, which is the great news.’

It is understood Lampard will be able to pick Hudson-Odoi in September.

The talented teen had been heavily linked with a switch to , with plenty of interest in January failing to deliver a deal before the injury scuppered any chance of a summer agreement being struck.

Doing well on the comeback trail, Hudson-Odoi was seen beaming on Tuesday as Lampard put his team through their paces ahead of Saturday lunchtime's clash against Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Chelsea boss will be desperate to record his first win of the season. After losing their Premier League opener against 4-0 at Old Trafford, despite being the better team for spells, the Blues were held at home by Leicester on Sunday, Wilfred Ndidi heading home to cancel out Mason Mount's strike, his first for the club.