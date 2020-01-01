Chelsea hand Mendy Champions League debut vs Sevilla

The Senegal international will make his bow in the European club competition having been handed a starter’s role against the Spaniards

Edouard Mendy has been handed his debut as face on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge giants from for £22 million ($29m), as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been struggling to live up to expectations being the most expensive goalkeeper in world football.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, Mendy will now be in goal against Julen Lopetegui’s men with Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Reece James forming the backline.

This is your Chelsea team to play Sevilla! 👊 #CHESEV pic.twitter.com/VzFxPPwEsP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 20, 2020

He recorded a clean slate in his maiden game for the Blues as they ran out 4-0 winners over in a Premier League outing.

With another inspiring display against Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur in the English League Cup, there have been calls for Mendy to take Kepa's spot as Chelsea’s No.1 on a permanent basis.

After a lethargic 3-3 display against over the weekend, Frank Lampard’s men would be hoping to commence their 2020-21 campaign in Europe’s elite club tournament on a winning note.

Elsewhere, international Hakim Ziyech is listed among the substitutes in the Group E showdown.

For Los Nervionenses, Morocco’s Bono will be in goal for the Spanish elite division side, while his compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri is among the named substitutes.