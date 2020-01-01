Chelsea full-back Emerson labels reports suggesting he's unhappy at Stamford Bridge 'fake news'

The defender has dismissed any notion of being unsettled in west London by sending a message to his followers on social media

Emerson has hit back at recent reports claiming he is unhappy at , calling out journalists in the English media for trying to "spread fake news".

Chelsea added Emerson to their ranks back in January 2018, snapping him up from Italian giants in a €20 million (£18m/$22m) deal.

The international has since racked up 52 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, while picking up a winners' medal.

However, he hasn't quite been able to establish himself as a regular in the first team and only has 14 Premier League appearances to his name under Frank Lampard this season.

Despite the fact Emerson still has two years to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, he has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the club.

and are both reportedly interested in his services, and Italy's national team boss Roberto Mancini has urged the defender to return to his homeland in order to improve his chances of a return to the international fold.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming Emerson hasn't been enjoying Lampard's training sessions at Chelsea, and that he is on the verge of calling time on his spell in west London.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to set the record straight on Thursday, insisting he has never indicated that his future lies away from the Bridge.

“The world is going through a really difficult moment [with the coronavirus pandemic] and there are journalists who want to spread fake news around to have content," said Emerson.

“I don’t speak too much, but here is my only and last statement regarding this news.

“I never said that and I think definitely the opposite of what was mentioned, without my knowledge.

“Respect and gratitude always. Enjoy your family.”

The full-back is currently self-isolating along with the rest of his team-mates amid the coronavirus outbreak which has seen the 2019-20 campaign suspended until April 30.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13, and the club have since closed their training ground in accordance with government protocols which have been put in place to contain the spread of the illness.