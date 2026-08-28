Chelsea FC: all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?

Chelsea are one of those clubs in England who never stay out of the spotlight for long. Even in quieter spells, something is always happening at Stamford Bridge. If you want to watch every competitive match properly, the practical bit matters: different competitions sit with different rights holders. That means one subscription will not cover everything. Which broadcasters matter for Chelsea, and where you can make sure you do not miss a single match, is set out clearly here.

Chelsea, all the broadcast information at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?



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Watch Chelsea live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

For viewers in Germany, Sky remains the main home of the Premier League. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone game or in conference format. That means every Chelsea league match is included. If you are not watching on traditional television, you can also stream it all on Sky Go or WOW.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky have significantly strengthened their England package. As well as the Premier League, they will also show the Carabao Cup. Put simply, when Chelsea play in the League Cup, you will also find those matches in full on Sky.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. The streaming service shows the matches live, which naturally includes every Chelsea game as soon as the Blues are involved in either competition.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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When it comes to the Champions League, the rights are split. You can watch most Chelsea matches live on DAZN. Amazon Prime Video also has one selected top match every Tuesday exclusively. Depending on the schedule, that can include a Chelsea game or, more generally, one involving English teams.

Then from 2027/28, the Champions League coverage will change significantly. Paramount+ are joining as a new player and will show the majority of the matches. All details on the new rights distribution are available here. In simple terms, make a firm note of Paramount+ from 2027/28.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, the match will, as usual, also be shown on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the established broadcaster for that, and the final is a fixed point in their schedule.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday's Champions League top match exclusively

Chelsea, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

SPOX provides live text coverage of selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You will find the live tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea broadcast: the club at a glance