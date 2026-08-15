Chelsea fans attack their star over Real Madrid and City

Some Chelsea supporters jeered Enzo Fernandez during Saturday's friendly against Real Sociedad, a match the Blues won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in their final warm-up before the new season.

Fernandez came on in the 64th minute for Reece James, who handed him the captain's armband before leaving the pitch.

A section of the crowd greeted the Argentine midfielder with jeers, according to French network "RMC". It was his first appearance for Chelsea since returning from the World Cup, where Argentina lost their final match against Spain (1-0).

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Another group of Chelsea fans took the opposite view, keen to welcome Fernandez and applaud him as he came on. The intensity of the jeers gradually eased as the match wore on.

The fans' reaction eventually turned into chants of "Oh, Enzo Fernandez", according to "Sky Sports".

Behind the negative reception lies anger among some Chelsea supporters, who blame Fernandez for wanting to leave the club this summer, especially after the team failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Fernandez had already stirred controversy earlier this summer when he spoke of his desire to play for Real Madrid one day. Those remarks saw him left out of the team for two matches.

Manchester City have entered the race for Fernandez in recent days, with Rodri a possible departure for Barcelona. His former Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, is among the most prominent admirers of his abilities.