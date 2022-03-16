Chelsea FA Cup fiasco takes fresh twist as Middlesbrough announce additional tickets on sale

Middlesbrough have added another layer to the drama surrounding their FA Cup clash with Chelsea by putting additional tickets on sale.

The build-up to Saturday's clash has been filled with controversy due to a Chelsea appeal to have the match be played behind closed doors.

Boro have, in turn, responded with fury and have now taken matters one step further by putting new tickets on sale.

What happened?

Chelsea appealed to have the match be played behind closed doors due to the sanctions against the club preventing Blues fans from travelling to the match.

The Blues said they want the game to be played without any fans present for matters of "sporting integrity", but Middlesbrough were quick to shoot down the suggestion, which was swiftly denied by the FA.

Article continues below

Boro put out a statement condemning Chelsea's request while their owner Steve Gibson called the Premier League side a "rotten football club".

And, on Tuesday evening, Boro announced that the club has made a further 3,200 tickets available for the club's fans after those tickets, originally meant for away supporters, were returned to the club by Chelsea due to the government sanctions.

Further reading