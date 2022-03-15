Chelsea have requested that their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Middlesbrough take place behind closed doors in order to uphold the “sporting integrity” of the competition, with the Blues being prevented from selling tickets to their fans.

As a result of sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, the Premier League outfit are banned from generating funds of any kind that could benefit a Russian billionaire.

That means tickets cannot be sold to any supporters hoping to make a trip to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, with Chelsea of the opinion that a playing field should be levelled as home followers are also locked out.

What has been said?

A statement on Chelsea’s official website reads: “We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

“Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend. Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

“It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity. Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

“We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution.”

