Chelsea have extended Armando Broja's contract as Todd Boehly looks to the future at Stamford Bridge.

Broja extends for six years

Yet to start in Premier League this season

Scored six goals for Southampton last term

WHAT HAPPENED? Broja signed a contract extension at Chelsea until 2028. He only turns 21 later in September, so the Blues are looking to the future by tying him down early in his career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much speculations arose around Broja this summer after he scored six goals in the Premier League last season for Southampton on loan. West Ham, Newcastle and Everton were all reportedly interested in his services throughout the window, but a move was never sanctioned.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Albanian has appeared in three games for the Blues so far this season, all off the bench. Chelsea are still without a traditional 'number nine' and Broja will be hoping he can show Thomas Tuchel he is ready to step into this position.

WHAT HE SAID: On completion of his deal Broja said: "I’m lost for words really just thinking about it. It’s the club I’ve dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love. I’ve been here since I was a boy so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family.

New owner Boehly was very pleased to extend Broja's contract saying: ‘We are delighted Armando has committed to Chelsea. He is a young and exciting striker and a big part of our plans moving forward.’

IN THREE PHOTOS: Broja will try and make himself first choice striker at Chelsea as he looks to build on three substitute appearances so far.

THE VERDICT:

Some Chelsea fans want to see Broja given a chance tomorrow to prove himself and build confidence after signing a new deal.

Could a ready made partnership be starting Tuchel in the face in the form of Broja and Kai Havertz?

The Blues spent the most money in the transfer window this summer and many fans think this on top of keeping key players is a huge positive for the club!

Can Broja make his mark on this Chelsea team like the players above have?

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA: Chelsea face West Ham on September 3, and Broja will be hoping he may be give the chance to show what he is made of and prove why he has been handed this contract.