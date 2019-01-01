'Cheer for Arsenal? Never!' - Pochettino not expecting favour from rivals against Man City

Tottenham have reignited their title ambitions this week but that does not mean the manager will cheer on their rivals in Sunday's big game

Mauricio Pochettino insists he will not be cheering on Arsenal when Tottenham's bitter rivals travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

Heung-min Son's late winner against Newcastle United lifted Spurs above reigning champions City and into second place in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's men will regain that position if they are able to beat the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium and close to within two points of leaders Liverpool, who face West Ham on Monday.

Asked after the 1-0 triumph over Newcastle whether he would watch Sunday's encounter, Pochettino replied: "Yes, at home."

Pushed to clarify whether he might be shouting for Tottenham's north London neighbours, the Argentine coach was in playful mood.

"No! Why? Never!" he said, before suggesting he hopes football will be the winner.

"No. I will watch the game and won't be on one side or another. I am going to watch the game and accept whatever the result is. I'll be happy with the result that they're going to have."

City lost to Newcastle in midweek, while Liverpool were held to a home draw against Leicester City.

29 - Tottenham have gone 29 games without a draw in the Premier League, a new record, beating Bolton’s previous best of 28 set in 2011. Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PpEmLQxNv4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2019

Spurs took the opportunity to restate their title credentials, which have arguably slipped under the radar of late on the back of Carabao Cup and FA Cup exits and another quiet transfer window.

"We don't need to be in some position like today to convince ourselves about our capacity, our potential or possibility to win," Pochettino added.

Article continues below

"We always believe in ourselves. We are there because we believe in ourselves.

"Then it's if we are capable to fight until the end - to be close and fight until the end, to go close to our opponent to be champions.

"Today, we are there because we deserve to be there. We will see what happens in the future."