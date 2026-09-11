Chaos complete at Fenerbahçe: manager has vanished; Kuyt takes charge

Chaos engulfed Fenerbahçe on Friday. A day after the Champions League clash with AS Roma ended 1-1, head coach Ismail Kartal, who resigned after the match, vanished, with Dirk Kuijt leading training alongside Zeki Göle. That is according to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoglu.

Kuijt has worked as an assistant coach at Fenerbahçe since this summer, so he is acting as Kartal's replacement for now. Sabuncuoglu adds that the club's hierarchy want to speak with Kartal later in the day.

Whether they can reach him is another matter. Sabuncuoglu reports that Kartal has switched off his phones and is currently unreachable.

That remarkable situation came after a bizarre Thursday night in Istanbul. Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 with AS Roma in the Champions League, after which Kartal unexpectedly announced in his press conference that he was resigning as coach of the Turkish giants.

Earlier, Kartal had still spoken at length about his pride in the squad. "Tonight I congratulate my players and resign. I want to thank our supporters, the people from the media, my staff and my players for all the support I have received so far," he then announced his departure.

Kartal said he had taken his decision in Fenerbahçe's best interests. "I have taken this decision to clear the way for my club. We took this decision together as a team," said the coach, who also said he had no intention of ever returning in the same role.

Chairman Aziz Yildirim, however, refused to accept Kartal's decision. "He remains our coach and I have told him that too. We will continue together, we are like a family. Until I leave, he will remain the head coach," the president said.

Yildirim said the underlying reason behind Kartal's decision was a water bottle thrown towards his head during the match. According to Turkish media, the person who threw the object has since been arrested.