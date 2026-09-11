Chaos engulfed Fenerbahçe on Friday. A day after the Champions League clash with AS Roma ended 1-1, head coach Ismail Kartal, who resigned after the match, disappeared and Dirk Kuyt, alongside Zeki Göle, led the group in training. That is according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Kuyt has worked as an assistant coach at Fenerbahçe since the summer, so he is stepping in for Kartal for now. Sabuncuoglu says the club's board want to speak to Kartal later in the day.

Whether Fenerbahçe can reach the coach at all is another matter. Sabuncuoglu says Kartal has switched off his phones and cannot currently be contacted.

That extraordinary turn follows a bizarre Thursday night in Istanbul. Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 with AS Roma in the Champions League, then Kartal stunned everyone by announcing in his press conference that he was stepping down as coach of the Turkish giants.

Earlier, Kartal had spoken at length about how proud he was of the squad. "Tonight I congratulate my players and resign. I want to thank our supporters, the people in the media, my staff and my players for all the support I have received so far," he then announced his departure.

Kartal said he had made the decision for the good of Fenerbahçe. "I have taken this decision to clear the way for my club. We took this decision together as a team," said the coach, who also insisted he had no intention of ever returning in the same role.

Chairman Aziz Yildirim, though, refused to accept Kartal's decision. "He remains our coach and I have told him that too. We will continue together, we are like a family. Until I leave, he will remain the head coach," the president said.

According to Yildirim, the trigger for Kartal's decision was a water bottle thrown towards his head during the match. Turkish media say the person who threw the object has since been arrested.