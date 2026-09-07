Former Bayern star David Alaba has officially been without a club since July after Real Madrid did not extend his contract. What the 34-year-old defensive all-rounder does next remains completely open, with rumours of a move to Lazio Rome surfacing most recently.

Manchester United, though, are apparently not an option, as Manchester Evening News report. The reason is said to be a change of direction in the club's recruitment, with the Red Devils no longer wanting to focus on ageing stars.

United have repeatedly signed players past their peak in the past, such as Bastian Schweinsteiger, Edinson Cavani or Cristiano Ronaldo, and none of them were able to reproduce the performances of former days at Old Trafford.

Instead, the club's decision-makers around head coach Michael Carrick are now said to be focusing primarily on young players with great potential, rather than ageing stars who often cost too much in wages relative to the performances they deliver.

That means a move for Alaba to Manchester is off the table, just like a possible signing of the also clubless defenders Sergio Ramos (40) or Daniel Carvajal (34), although United recently faced criticism for failing to strengthen their defence after conceding 50 goals in the season just gone.