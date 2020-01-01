Chan 2020: Fecafoot unveils revised mascot ‘Tara’ and competition’s theme song

The mascot was initially unveiled in December but was met with severe criticism from Cameroonians

The Football Federation (Fecafoot) on Wednesday unveiled the mascot for the 2020 which begins on April 4.

‘Tara’ was initially unveiled in December but was met with severe criticism from Cameroonians who felt the nation’s governing body's choice was wide of the mark.

Show some love for Tara!



🇨🇲 The official mascot for #TotalCHAN2020 which will be held in Cameroon! pic.twitter.com/jp0Sj9ioKG — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2020

They felt the choice of mascot was hideous, frightful and didn’t reflect anything positive from the Central African nation as well as the other participating countries.

Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who is also the president of the organising committee, stated the change was prompted by the criticism from several quarters after last month’s unveiling.

Also, on Wednesday, the theme song for the showpiece titled ‘We Are All Champions’ was introduced.

Article continues below

It’s OFFICIAL! 🚨



Introducing the official song for #TotalCHAN2020 'We are all champions' 🎶



Which will be performed by artist and songwriter Jane Mary IHIMS! 👏 pic.twitter.com/M5hM6Zlb3n — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2020

It will be performed by singer and songwriter Jane Mary IHIMS.

The competition, which comprises 16 teams, will be held in the cities of Yaounde, Douala, Buea and Limbe.

The draw will take place in Yaounde on Monday, February 17.