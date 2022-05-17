Champions League winners list by year | Who has won the most UCL titles in history?

Ever since the inception of the European Cup in 1955, a number of different teams have made their mark on the biggest stage.

It all started with five consecutive wins from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, who saw their winning run ended by Benfica in 1960.

We have since enjoyed periods of Italian success as AC Milan and Inter were the teams to beat, before Ajax and Feyenoord were flying the flag for Netherlands.

Bayern Munich then rose to prominence in the 1970s, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool also enjoying a fair bit of success.

There has been a little less variety in recent years as Premier League and LaLiga representatives have been on another level for most of the last decade, with Bayern the only team able to match their English and Spanish rivals.

LIST OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS

Season Winner Score Runner-Up Stadium 1955–56 Real Madrid 4–3 Stade de Reims Parc des Princes, Paris 1956–57 Real Madrid 2–0 Fiorentina Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid 1957–58 Real Madrid 3–2 (aet) AC Milan Heysel Stadium, Brussels 1958–59 Real Madrid 2–0 Stade de Reims Neckarstadion, Stuttgart 1959–60 Real Madrid 7–3 Eintracht Frankfurt Hampden Park, Glasgow 1960–61 Benfica 3–2 Barcelona Wankdorf Stadium, Bern 1961–62 Benfica 5–3 Real Madrid Olympisch Stadion, Amsterdam 1962–63 AC Milan 2–1 Benfica Wembley Stadium, London 1963–64 Internazionale 3–1 Real Madrid Prater Stadium, Vienna 1964–65 Internazionale 1–0 Benfica San Siro, Milan 1965–66 Real Madrid 2–1 Partizan Heysel Stadium, Brussels 1966–67 Celtic 2–1 Internazionale Estádio Nacional, Lisbon 1967–68 Manchester United 4–1 (aet) Benfica Wembley Stadium, London 1968–69 AC Milan 4–1 Ajax Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid 1969–70 Feyenoord 2–1 (aet) Celtic San Siro, Milan 1970–71 Ajax 2–0 Panathinaikos Wembley Stadium, London 1971–72 Ajax 2–0 Internazioanle De Kuip, Rotterdam 1972–73 Ajax 1–0 Juventus Red Star Stadium, Belgrade 1973–74 Bayern Munich 4–0 (replay) Atlético Madrid Heysel Stadium, Brussels First leg ended 1-1. 1974–75 Bayern Munich 2–0 Leeds United Parc des Princes, Paris 50.000 1975–76 Bayern Munich 1–0 AS Saint-Étienne Hampden Park, Glasgow 54.864 1976–77 Liverpool 3–1 Borussia Mönchengladbach Stadio Olimpico, Rome 52.000 1977–78 Liverpool 1–0 Club Brugge Wembley Stadium, London 92.000 1978–79 Nottingham Forest 1–0 Malmö FF Olympiastadion, Munich 57.000 1979–80 Nottingham Forest 1–0 Hamburg Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid 50.000 1980–81 Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid Parc des Princes, Paris 48.360 1981–82 Aston Villa 1–0 Bayern München De Kuip, Rotterdam 46.000 1982–83 Hamburg 1–0 Juventus Olympic Stadium, Athens 75.000 1983–84 Liverpool 1–1 AS Roma Stadio Olimpico, Rome 69.693 Liverpool won after penalties 4-2. 1984–85 Juventus 1–0 Liverpool Heysel Stadium, Brussels 59.000 1985–86 Steaua București 0–0 Barcelona Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville 70.000 Steaua won after penalties 2-0. 1986–87 FC Porto 2–1 Bayern München Prater Stadium, Vienna 62.000 1987–88 PSV Eindhoven 0–0 Benfica Neckarstadion, Stuttgart 70.000 PSV won after 6-5. 1988–89 AC Milan 4–0 Steaua București Camp Nou, Barcelona 97.000 1989–90 AC Milan 1–0 Benfica Prater Stadium, Vienna 57.500 1990–91 Red Star Belgrade 0–0 Olympique de Marseille Stadio San Nicola, Bari 56.000 Red Star won after penalties 5-3. 1991–92 Barcelona 1–0 p.w. Sampdoria Wembley Stadium, London 70.827 1992–93 Olympique de Marseille 1–0 AC Milan Olympiastadion, Munich 64.400 1993–94 AC Milan 4–0 Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Athens 70.000 1994–95 Ajax 1–0 AC Milan Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna 49.730 1995–96 Juventus 1–1 Ajax Stadio Olimpico, Rome 67.000 Juventus won after penalties 4-2. 1996–97 Borussia Dortmund 3–1 Juventus Olympiastadion, Munich 59.000 1997–98 Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam 48.500 1998–99 Manchester United 2–1 Bayern Munich Camp Nou, Barcelona 90.045 1999–2000 Real Madrid 3–0 Valencia Stade de France, Saint-Denis 78.759 2000–01 Bayern Munich 1–1 Valencia San Siro, Milan 71.500 Bayern won after penalties 5-4. 2001–02 Real Madrid 2–1 Bayer Leverkusen Hampden Park, Glasgow 52.000 2002–03 AC Milan 0–0 Juventus Old Trafford, Manchester 63.215 AC Milan won after penalties 3-2. 2003–04 FC Porto 3–0 AS Monaco Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen 52.000 2004–05 Liverpool 3–3 AC Milan Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul 70.024 Liverpool won after penalties 3-2. 2005–06 Barcelona 2–1 Arsenal Stade de France, Saint-Denis 79.500 2006–07 AC Milan 2–1 Liverpool Olympic Stadium, Athens 74.000 2007–08 Manchester United 1–1 Chelsea Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow 67.310 Manchester United won after penalties 6-5. 2008–09 Barcelona 2–0 Manchester United Stadio Olimpico, Rome 62.467 2009–10 Internazionale 2–0 Bayern Munich Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid 73.170 2010–11 Barcelona 3–1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium, London 87.695 2011–12 Chelsea 1-1 Bayern Munich Allianz Arena, Munich 62.500 Chelsea won after penalties 4-3. 2012-13 Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Wembley Stadium, London 86.298 2013-14 Real Madrid 4-1



p.w. Atlético Madrid Estadio da Luz, Lisbon 80.000 2014-15 Barcelona 3-1 Juventus Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin 70.442 2015-16 Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid San Siro, Milan 71.942 Real Madrid won after penalties 5-3. 2016-17 Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus National Stadium, Cardiff 65.842 2017-18 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool Olympisky Stadium, Kiev 61.561 2018-19 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid 63.272 2019-20 Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Estadio da Luz, Lisbon - 2020-21 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City Estadio do Dragao, Porto 63.272

WHO HAS WON THE MOST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITLES?

Real Madrid remain the most successful team in Europe by some distance, having lifted the trophy an impressive 13 times.

AC Milan remain their closest competitors with seven victories, but the Serie A outfit have been unable to make much of an impact at the European stage recently

Liverpool and Barcelona have both emerged victorious on six occasions, while Bayern have been on the rise in the last decade and now have five wins to their name.