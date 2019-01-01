Champions League top scorers 2018-19: Messi, Lewandowski & Ronaldo lead the way
The 2018-19 Champions League has reached the final after an incredible semi-final stage that saw two huge comebacks.
Liverpool reached Madrid by overturning a three-goal deficit against Barcelona, while Tottenham did the same in getting past upstarts Ajax.
Check out the below as Goal keeps you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Champions League players this season.
Champions League 2018-19 Top Scorers
Barcelona star Lionel Messi currently leads the way as the top scorer in this season's Champions League with 12 goals, leading Robert Lewandowski by four goals.
They are followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero, Dusan Tadic, and Moussa Marega with six goals.
*Correct as of games played on May 8, 2019.
|Pos
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|12
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|8
|=3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Juventus
|6
|=3
|Moussa Marega
|Porto
|6
|=3
|Dusan Tadic
|Ajax
|6
|=3
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|6
|=7
|Neymar
|PSG
|5
|=7
|Lucas Moura
|Tottenham
|5
|=7
|Edin Dzeko
|Roma
|5
|=7
|Paulo Dybala
|Juventus
|5
|=7
|Andrej Kramaric
|Hoffenheim
|5
|=7
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|5
|=7
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|5
|=14
|Raphael Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|=14
|Mauro Icardi
|Inter
|4
|=14
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|4
|=14
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|4
|=14
|Leroy Sane
|Manchester City
|4
|=14
|Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|4
|=14
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|4
|=14
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|4
|=14
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|4
|=14
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham
|4
|=14
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|4
|=14
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|4
|=26
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|Ajax
|3
|=26
|Gareth Bale
|Real Madrid
|3
|=26
|Maxwel Cornet
|Lyon
|3
|=26
|Jesus Corona
|Porto
|3
|=26
|Luuk de Jong
|Ajax
|3
|=26
|Nabil Fekir
|Lyon
|3
|=26
|Guillaume Hoarau
|Young Boys
|3
|=26
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|3
|=26
|David Silva
|Manchester City
|3
|=26
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|3
|=26
|Junior Moraes
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|=26
|Philippe Coutinho
|Barcelona
|3
|=26
|Cengiz Under
|Roma
|3
|=26
|Nikola Vlasic
|CSKA Moscow
|3
|=26
|Juan Bernat
|PSG
|3
|=26
|Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax
|3
|=26
|Ousmane Dembele
|Barcelona
|3
|=26
|Donny van de Beek
|Ajax
|3
Who finished top in 2017-18?
Ronaldo finished last year's Champions League campaign as top scorer with Real Madrid having registered 15 goals in 11 games, despite not managing to bag a goal past the quarter-final stage.
Liverpool trio Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all finished in joint-second place with 10 goals apiece, and Dzeko placed in fifth position with eight goals following his strike against the Reds in the semi-finals that failed to secure a comeback.