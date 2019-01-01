African All Stars

Champions League: Samatta leads Genk’s attack against Napoli

Backpagepix
Coach Felice Mazzu will be banking on the Tanzanian star to wreak havoc against the Parthenopeans in Wednesday’s clash
Mbwana Samatta will lead Genk’s attack when they face Napoli in Wednesday’s Champions League game at Luminus Arena.

Three records tumbled for the Tanzanian captain as the Smurfs lost 6-2 against Salzburg in their opening fixture.

He became the first Tanzanian to feature and score in the Champions League, as well as the first man from the East African nation to make a scoring debut in Europe’s elite club tournament.

With Genk in dire need of victory at home, coach Felice Mazzu handed Samatta a starter’s role, while Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu and Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil will start from the bench.

However, Stephen Odey and Dieumerci Ndongala will play no part in this must-win fixture.

After this fixture, in the Champions League Genk will host reigning European champions Liverpool on October 23.

