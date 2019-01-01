Champions League: Caf retain Esperance as champions, punish Wydad for conduct

The decisions of Caf’s disciplinary board over the 2019 Champions League final have been revealed

The Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) have retained Esperance as winners on Wednesday after its disciplinary board presided over the long-standing debacle.

The Tunisian outfit won the final in May after abandoned the game in the 55th minute owing to Walid El Karti’s disallowed goal and subsequent VAR controversy.

Wydad called for video replays but the technology was unavailable, and they refused to restart play for nearly 120 minutes, forcing Gambian official Bakary Gassama to end the game.

Days later, Caf overturned the decision to award Esperance the title, demanded a return of the medals and announced a rematch of the second-leg at an unnamed date and venue.

Both clubs appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), where Caf was called on to make the final decision on how to proceed.

The African body’s disciplinary board have subsequently meted out punishment to Wydad for their inappropriate behaviour in the game.

The Moroccan outfit “is considered to have lost the game in the final second leg, a fine of 50,000 USD is imposed on the club for the abandonment of the match and a fine of 15,000 USD is imposed for the use of flares by the supporters,” a statement from Caf read.

Esperance weren’t left out either, with club president Mohamed Meddeb receiving a 20,000 USD fine, while the club has been fined 50,000 USD for their supporters’ unsuitable behaviour.

The Tunisian outfit also risks playing two continental home games behind closed doors after the excessive use of smoke and firecrackers. Caf will only enforce the punishment if a repeat offense is committed in the next 12 months.